SC Gov. Orders To Close Dine-In Service at Restaurants & Bars, Bans Public Events Of 50+ people

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday to close dine-in services at restaurants and bars across South Carolina as the coronavirus threat grows across the country and in the Palmetto State.

McMaster also prohibited all organized events of 50 or more people to be held at any state, county, or publicly owned facility.

It is recommended that restaurants enhance their carry-out services, McMaster said. The ban on dine-in services starts tomorrow.

McMaster also ordered that the Department of Revenue extends the state tax deadlines. The deadline is extended until June 1.

On Tuesday, McMaster took action to help hospitals deal with the anticipated overload of COVID-19 patients. He required the National Guard to begin planning with hospitals to build mobile facilities.

As a part of his executive order, McMaster also allowed hospitals to use medical and nursing school students as COVID-19 cases increase.

He requested that South Carolina medical and surgical centers stop all elective and non-threatening surgical and medical procedures to free up medical equipment and staff.

McMaster asked — but did not order — for South Carolina insurance companies to pay the cost of COVID-19 patients’ doctors visits.

On Tuesday, the state reported its largest increase yet with 13 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 47 across 13 counties.

“We are currently only seeing ongoing transmission in one county, Kershaw County,” Dr. Linda Bell of SCHEC said.

On Tuesday, South Carolina’s only PGA Tour tournament RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island was canceled.

On Sunday, McMaster announced the closure of all government-run schools in the Palmetto State through the end of March in response to escalating concerns related to the coronavirus.

