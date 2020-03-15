Henry McMaster To Shut Down South Carolina Schools In Response To Coronavirus

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster will announce the closure of all government-run schools in the Palmetto State beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020 in response to escalating concerns related to the coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19).

News of the impending announcement was first reported by Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press.

According to her report, schools in districts with no known cases of coronavirus might be allowed to meet on Monday in order to “prepare for distance learning.”

It is not immediately clear how long the school shutdown will last. According to a tweet from state representative Justin Bamberg, “ALL SCHOOLS in South Carolina will be closed effective tomorrow through the end of the month, March 31st.”

McMaster previously planned to shut down classes in only two counties, a move that drew bipartisan criticism given broader containment measures enacted in other states – including neighboring North Carolina.

He (or whoever is running his administration) has consistently argued against statewide school closures.

Additional details will be announced by McMaster (here) at a 4:00 p.m. EDT press conference with state health officials.

News of the decision came after a pair of top private schools in Columbia, S.C. – McMaster’s hometown and the site of the state capital – announced that they were shutting down indefinitely in response to the virus.

It also came less than twenty-four hours after the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) – the agency leading the Palmetto State’s response to the virus – announced six new presumptive positive cases, bringing the statewide total to nineteen.

Additional presumptive positive tests are expected to be announced on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2019-nCoV had infected 153,527 people in 144 countries wordwide, killing 5,733 of them – according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO). In the United States, the virus had infected 2,815 people in 49 states – killing 59 of them.

Developing …

-FITSNews

Banner: S.C. Governor