Craig Lieberman: Patients Must Be Protected From Surprise Medical Bills

by CRAIG LIEBERMAN || Next time you visit a doctor’s office, you might be met with unwelcome news. South Carolinians who hold a United Healthcare insurance plan could find that their doctor is no longer covered by their insurance.

That’s because United Health Insurance just unilaterally cancelled its contracts with doctors belonging to Mednax, a large physician group with doctors in South Carolina as well as North Carolina, Georgia, and Arkansas. Mednax doctors specialize in anesthesia and radiology, as well as neonatal care – treating premature, vulnerable, and high-risk infants. With fear and actual cases of the coronavirus spreading, we all need more confidence in our health insurance… not less.

But on March 1, United policyholders receiving care from Mednax doctors found themselves out of network. While in negotiations, United demanded a 50 percent reduction in the rate at which doctors are reimbursed for medical care. Mednax said it could not accept such a cut and as a result, United unilaterally walked away from the table and terminated contracts.

United has been at the center of the controversy surrounding surprise medical bills lately and has even been sued by provider groups for failing to cover medical expenses on behalf of their policyholders. While Congress tries to hammer out a solution to stop surprise medical bills, United’s actions have guaranteed that they will only get worse.

By dropping Mednax doctors from their network, United has now forced patients into a terrible position. Mothers of infants with health problems have to choose between leaving their doctor and finding a new one, or staying with a doctor that is no longer part of their insurance network. Those who understandably elect to keep the same doctor will be hammered with surprise medical bills when United refuses to pay for the same care that was covered just a few weeks ago.

United’s actions aren’t isolated to Mednax or South Carolina. While insurance giant has already quietly terminated contracts with other providers, the Mednax cancellations are the beginning of a snowball effect. United is betting on a big victory when Congress finally passes surprise billing legislation and they’re acting fast to get out ahead of a new law that gives them enormous power to benefit financially at the expense of patients.

Congress is currently considering a legislative approach known as rate setting, which attempts to stop surprise medical bills by tying out-of-network reimbursement rates to an insurance company’s in-network rate. It’s no wonder that United is eager to cancel contracts and put massive downward pressure on the rates they pay doctors. By doing so, they drastically reduce the amount of money they have to pay for out-of-network services. Under rate setting, insurance companies win at every turn.

But someone has to pay for this insurer windfall and, unsurprisingly, patients will ultimately foot the bill. Rate setting leads to doctor shortages, hospital closures, and narrower networks, making it harder for patients to get the care they need and more expensive when they do.

Surprise medical bills are just one symptom of bad behavior on the part of insurance companies and Congress should put an end to them, but rate setting treats the symptoms by making the underlying condition worse. Insurance companies should be held accountable for their behavior and required to pay a fair rate when they try to skip out on the bill.

The best way to protect patients from surprise bills is through a process known as Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR). This proven system takes patients out of the middle of billing disputes and uses an arbitration process to determine a reimbursement rate that is fair to both providers and insurers. Congress should reject the numerous rate setting proposals on the table, all of which would be equally disastrous for patients, and instead follow the lead of Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has proposed a solid IDR solution that will stop surprise medical bills and hold insurers accountable.

United is sending a loud and clear message to patients and to Congress. As long as rate setting is on the table, they will take every possible step to ensure maximum financial gain – cancellations, terminations, sweeping arbitrary rate cuts that make life more difficult and more stressful for patients. And it will only get worse if the insurance companies get their way.

Dr. Craig Lieberman is a cardiologist from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

