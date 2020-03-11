Joe Biden Wins More States, But Showcases His Instability

It should have been a good night for 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. After a blowout win in early-voting South Carolina on February 29 catapulted him to a huge Super Tuesday victory on March 4, the 77-year-old establishment politician widened his delegate lead over socialist U.S. senator Bernie Sanders this Tuesday with wins in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri.

(As of this writing, North Dakota and Washington were too close to call).

But Biden’s big night – the latest display of just how desperate Democrats are to keep Sanders from winning their party’s nomination – was accompanied by a troubling development for the “Lazarus Candidate,” who less than a month ago had been left for dead by the American punditry after disastrous showings in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire.

During a visit to the Fiat-Chrysler manufacturing plant in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, Biden accused a worker at the facility of being “full of sh*t” for asking whether the former vice-president was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.”

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden told the worker. “The Second Amendment, just like right now if you yell fire, that’s not free speech. From the very beginning I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, 12-gauge, my sons hunt … I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

Really?

Last time we checked, Biden had veered wildly to the left on gun control during the 2020 election – going so far as to tell gun manufacturers in America “I’m coming for you.”

Nonetheless, he rebuked the worker.

“I did not say that,” Biden said. “That’s not true. I did not say that.”

“It’s a viral video,” the worker shot back, referring to a viral video showing Biden and former U.S. congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas discussing their support for radical gun control measures.

Take a look at the exchange …

(Click to view)

(Via: YouTube/ WXYZ-TV)

The remark about O’Rourke incensed Biden.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, we’ll take your AR-14s away,” he said, thumping his finger into the man’s chest.

(Editor’s note: There is no such thing as an AR-14 weapon. Biden was likely referring to the AR-15, a popular semi-automatic rifle with a wide range of variants).

“This is not okay,” the worker said as Biden thumped him.

“Don’t try me pal,” Biden fired back. “Do you want to go outside?”

Wow …

Challenging pro-Second Amendment blue collar workers to a fight?

Biden has mixed it up on the campaign trail previously. Just last month, he referred to a female college student as a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” after she questioned his poor performance in early-voting Iowa. Three months ago, he berated an Iowa voter for questioning his family’s proximity to the “Ukrainian meddling” scandal.

“You’re a damn liar,” Biden told the voter.

Yikes …

Biden’s bad behavior on the campaign trail is worth keeping tabs on for several reasons. First and foremost, it is rude and unprofessional – and has the potential to alienate voters who expect their leaders to act with more class.

Second (speaking of a lack of class), it has the potential to take away one of the Democrats top arguments against U.S. president Donald Trump – who has been criticized for his own boorishness. Seriously: Can Democrats really slam Trump for being “un-presidential” when their presumptive nominee is pushing his finger into voters’ chests, cursing them and challenging them to a fight?

Finally, Biden’s latest flare-up will likely revive speculation related to what many believe is his deteriorating mental state. Which is what we believe is most damaging about this exchange in the long run …

Nonetheless, Biden extended his delegate lead over Sanders as results rolled in on Tuesday. At last count, he had 846 delegates compared to Sanders’ 684 delegates – with all other delegate recipients having dropped out of the race as part of what is clearly an organized effort to defeat Sanders and avoid a brokered convention.

Gotta love those “Democratic” nominating processes, right?

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Joe Biden for President