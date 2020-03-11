Event: South Carolina Social Conservatives Gather For Annual Prayer Breakfast

South Carolina’s largest social conservative organization is hosting its annual prayer breakfast next week, according to an email alert the group sent out on Wednesday. Columbia, S.C.-based Palmetto Family will welcome governor Henry McMaster and other “state and local” politicians to the gathering – which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Columbia Convention Center (1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia S.C. 29201).

“We live in troubling days,” the announcement for the breakfast noted. “Rejection or ignorance of biblical truth by so many has led to rapid moral decline, confusion about who we are as men and women created in God’s image, and a disregard for Life. Fear of a spreading pandemic or loss of financial security grips the hearts of many.”

“It is time to return (to) and remember our Creator … it is a time for prayer,” the announcement continued.

(Click to view)

(Via: S.C. Governor)

Tickets for the breakfast – which will feature prayers for McMaster (above) members of the S.C. General Assembly and “our leaders at the local, state and national levels” – cost USD $30.00 per individual (or USD $240 for a table of eight). To purchase tickets, click here.

“We look forward to seeing you there as we come together to pray for our leaders, our state and our nation,” the announcement concluded.

