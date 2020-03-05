Letter: Santee Cooper ‘Inefficient, Negligent, Corrupt’

RE: SANTEE COOPER

Dear Editor,

The historical and ongoing corruption and incompetence of the South Carolina government-run Santee Cooper utility situation has been pissing me off to no end.

This entire situation should be proof enough for anyone that government-run services, facilities and schemes (i.e. health care, education etc.) are criminally inefficient, negligent and corrupt. If that is not bad enough they are never accountable: No one ever gets fired or has to be liable for their incompetence like anyone else in the real world would be.

I’d like to see Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative and other co-ops get together and buy it. Then at least it would be owned and managed directly by ratepayers who have recourse and voting rights in the business.

Its past time the lawmakers get their $#1T together and do the work they were elected to do or face consequences.

S.G. Turner

Irmo, SC

FROM THE EDITOR …

S.G. – I make it a point never to argue with people when they are correct – and you are correct in your assessment of this situation. This news outlet has been covering this scandal-scarred bureaucracy for years – before and after the NukeGate disaster – and we have no intention of letting up now. Thanks for your letter!

