Missing Summerville South Carolina Teen: An Endangered Runaway?

Friends and family of a missing sixteen-year-old Summerville, South Carolina girl are worried about her safety and well-being after she disappeared from her legal custodian shortly before midnight on February 26. Kayla Dickerson has not been seen since – at home, at school or at her place of employment. And while she has communicated with family members sporadically, these messages indicate she may be in danger.

Dickerson was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 26 at 110 Shamrock Drive in Summerville, S.C. That is the home of her maternal grandmother, Teresa Bebeau, a prominent advocate for prison reform in South Carolina.

According to relatives, Dickerson was gone the next morning – Thursday, February 27 – and did not show up either at school or at the Summerville-area Wendy’s fast food restaurant where she works.

Her phone has been on and off ever since, we are told …

Local law enforcement agencies have interviewed Dickerson’s friends at school in the hopes of obtaining information about her whereabouts, but thus far they have come up empty-handed.

Dickerson’s mother, Desiree Barron, appealed for help from the public on social media.

“My daughter is missing she has been missing for days now (with) no leads,” Barron wrote earlier this week. “(S)he didn’t take any of her stuff so we are extremely worried.”

“Share this on your page and please help me,” Barron added.

Dickerson is 5-foot-0, 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and light brown skin. This news outlet would encourage anyone with information on Dickerson’s disappearance to contact the Summerville, S.C. police department.

Developing …

