Heathwood Hall Sexual Assault Arrest: An Update

The city of Columbia, South Carolina police department has put out a press release in connection with the arrest of an 18-year-old baseball player at Heathwood Hall – an exclusive preparatory school located just south of the state capital.

The incident involving Garrett Kennard was exclusively reported by our outlet late Tuesday. As we noted in our coverage, Kennard was charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping, according to booking records posted online at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, S.C.

If convicted, he could face decades behind bars on those two charges.

According to the Columbia police department’s release, Kennard was arrested on these charges after allegedly “forcing a 15-year-old female victim to commit a sexual act while at a party inside a Columbia residence on January 25, 2020.”

“The suspect also allegedly inappropriately touched the victim and prevented her from leaving the immediate area,” the release continued.

The release added that the victim went to a local hospital in the aftermath of the incident to receive medical treatment from a sexual assault nurse examiner.

This news outlet is in the process of verifying additional information we have obtained related to this incident – including reports that the alleged assault was witnessed by at least one other student.

A $20,000 surety bond was set for Kennard – who was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance has been scheduled for April 2, 2020.

As noted in our original coverage of this incident, Kennard is “presumed innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter a plea in connection with any of the charges filed against him.”

Founded in 1951 by the Episcopal diocese of upper South Carolina, Heathwood Hall serves approximately 730 students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. Its annual tuition for high school students is $18,490.

Developing …

