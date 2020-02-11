Heathwood Hall Student Charged In Connection With Alleged Sexual Assault

An eighteen-year-old baseball player at Columbia, South Carolina’s exclusive Heathwood Hall preparatory school was arrested on Tuesday and is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Garrett Kennard, 18, of Columbia, S.C. has been charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping, according to booking records posted online at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, S.C.

As of 8:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Kennard remained incarcerated at “The Glenn.” Thanks to an ordinance pushed several years ago by state representative (and former county councilman) Seth Rose, however, Kennard’s mug shot is not available to the public.

This news outlet is endeavoring to obtain additional information about the alleged assault.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Kennard is presumed innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter a plea in connection with any of the charges filed against him.

Founded in 1951 by the Episcopal diocese of upper South Carolina, Heathwood Hall serves approximately 730 students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. Its annual high school tuition is $18,490.

Developing …

