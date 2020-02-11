‘Bubbly’ 6-Year-Old Girl From Cayce, SC Still Missing 24 Hours After She Disappeared

24 hours have passed since 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared from outside of her Cayce, South Carolina home, and law enforcement officials appeared somewhat hopeful at a press conference Tuesday evening.

After their extensive 24-hour search —with more than 250 law enforcement officers and first-responders, including specialized agents from the FBI and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) — Cayce Department of Public Safety officials said they have found no evidence that Faye was abducted.

Faye was last seen playing outside of her home on Londonderry Lane in Cayce — about two miles from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport — around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Cayce Department of Public Safety officials said Faye rode the bus home yesterday and arrived at her home “like any other day.”

Faye’s mother called 911 around 5 p.m. Monday when she realized her daughter was missing.

“Faye’s mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and father have been cooperative with us and the other agencies,” Cayce Police Chief Byron Snellgrove said in the press conference. “Her parents are anxiously waiting her return.”

Helicopters were seen circling the area throughout the day Tuesday. SLED officials have sent regional investigative agents, a tracking team including bloodhounds, and an aviation unit to search for the missing girl, according to sources. Those search efforts will continue.

Asked why investigators were keeping the search for Faye limited to a 1-mile radius, Snellgrove said because it was possible she walked off, fell in the woods somewhere, or could still be at a neighbor’s home.

“We haven’t ruled anything out,” the Cayce Police official said Tuesday evening.

Cayce officials remained hopeful in Faye’s return in the Tuesday evening press conference.

“We’re here to find Faye,” Snellgrove said, describing her as bubbly. “…Everybody loves Faye. When she walks into a room, Faye lights it up.”

“Keep praying. Keep sharing. Keep calling 803-205-4444 (the hotline for the case) if you have any information,” the Cayce Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials asked anyone in the Churchill Heights community to contact the police if they have any surveillance systems such as Ring that could have captured activities in the neighborhood between 2-5 p.m. Monday.

Snellgrove said investigators have received some surveillance already and they’re following up with all leads.

Officials urged the public to continue to share Faye’s photo and information on social media.

Faye is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School in West Columbia. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant. She is 3-foot-10-inches tall and about 65 pounds.

Officials have shared a photo of the outfit Faye was last seen wearing a black shirt with neon letters that say “peace,” a flowery print skirt, and polka dot rainboots.

There is now a dedicated hotline for tips in the disappearance of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. The Cayce Dept of Public Safety is asking anyone when information to call 803-205-4444. https://t.co/vQP6oCZIrj — Loren Thomas WLTX (@LorenThomasTV) February 11, 2020

Officials confirmed with FITSNews last night that the FBI was working with local law enforcement agents on the case. Snellgrove said at the press conference they invited the FBI as they have agents who specialize missing children cases.

WIS journalist Caroline Hecker reported earlier today that she saw FBI agents on the property where Faye was last seen. She wrote that they were “closely examining the back porch” and WIS reported that “Investigators have towed two cars away from the property. “

An AMBER Alert has not been issued in this case because SLED has very specific criteria for activating an AMBER Alert based on the Department of Justice guidelines.We explained that further in this post.

This story will be updated.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?