FBI And SLED Help Police Search For 6-Year-Old Girl Missing From Cayce, SC Neighborhood

Police are searching for a 6-year-old girl from Cayce, South Carolina who was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood around 3:44 p.m., according to police.

FBI and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials are assisting Cayce officials in the investigation. SLED officials have sent regional investigative agents, a tracking team, and an aviation unit to search for the missing girl, according to sources.

Faye is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was reportedly playing in her yard in Cayce when she was last seen.

According to WLTX, all family members have been contacted and none of them have seen the child.

Authorities plan on searching throughout the night, sources told FITSNews.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued as of 10:33 p.m.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the following criteria should be met in order to issue an AMBER alert:

“There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.”

This story will be updated.

