Naked SC Man Faces 15 Charges After Attempting To Sexually Assault Man And Woman, Police Say

A Beaufort, South Carolina man who was reportedly running around the Clemson area naked this weekend faces a whopping 15 charges, including criminal sexual conduct and assaulting an officer, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Carter Owens, 21, was arrested Saturday morning by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to master deputy Jimmy Watt.

It all started around 4:36 a.m. when deputies were called to an apartment complex on Jacobs Road in Seneca where people reported seeing a nude male, later identified as Owens, running around outside. The apartment close is close to the Clemson campus.

A male resident told deputies that Owens beat on the door of his apartment and broke in Owens then assaulted and attempted to sexually assault the man in his apartment, according to the sheriff’s office release. Owens then damaged the man’s property and left the scene, according to police.

As officers were investigating this incident, they were called to another scene at the Tru by Hilton Hotel on Clemson Boulevard where Owens —still naked — entered the hotel and physically assaulted a woman while also attempting to sexually assault her, the news release said.

And he didn’t stop there, according to police.

After Owens was arrested, he assaulted a deputy as he was being placed in the back of a police vehicle, according to police.

According to the news release, Owens was charged with:

two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct

two counts of indecent exposure

one count of assault on a police officer

one count of first-degree burglary

two counts of assault and battery in the third degree

three counts malicious injury to property,

one count of breach of peace

one county of second-degree burglary

one count of public disorderly conduct

one count of entering premises without warning.

According to his Facebook page, Owens graduated from Beaufort High School and was a student at Clemson University.

He booked at the Oconee County Detention Center. Officers are still investigating the incident.