Chances Increasing For Damaging Winds, Flooding In SC This Week

Chances are increasing for severe weather across most of South Carolina, especially in the Midlands and the Upstate, this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Isolated thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes could hit the Midlands as early as tonight, with the highest probability for severe weather from Thursday afternoon through evening, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Columbia.

As of Wednesday morning, the large storm system was developing over the Mississippi Valley, according to meteorologists.

Meteorologists say there is an “enhanced severe thunderstorm risk” for the Midlands this week, meaning “numerous severe storms possible” that are “more persistent and/ or widespread.”

Forecasters predict 2-3 inches of rain across a majority of the midlands, with heavier amounts and possible flash flooding in the west Midlands and Piedmont between late Wednesday and Friday, according to the latest NWS update.

Weather for the Midlands this week by the NWS.

In the Upstate, meteorologists expect higher rainfall amounts of 4 to 5 inches, with the heaviest rainfall northeast of Greenville expected late Wednesday through Thursday. Flash flood watches are expected there, according to the National Weather Service in Greenville/ Spartanburg.

Weather for the Upstate this week

While widespread winds are the biggest threat in the Midlands, brief tornadoes are also possible Thursday. Heavy winds are expected to remain through Friday, with Lake Wind Advisory conditions expected with gusts around 30 mph or higher, the NWS Columbia forecast said.

The thunderstorms could be strong enough to take down trees and power lines in the Midlands and the Upstate, according to the latest SC forecast.

Thursday rainfall forecast by the NWS

From late Thursday through Friday, minor to moderate flooding is possible with widespread flooding in low-lying areas in the Upstate, particularly in the Upper French Broad, South Fork Catawaba and Catawba Rivers/ Lakes.

Meteorologists in coastal South Carolina are also watching this storm, but there is a lower chance for the Lowcountry to see damaging winds and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. However, AccuWeather predicts the storm to track more eastward.

“The line of powerful thunderstorms is expected to track right to the Atlantic coast by Thursday night. Major cities such as Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, could experience the line of thunderstorms at night,” AccuWeather reported.

