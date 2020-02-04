Sources: Union County SC Sheriff Will Not Seek Reelection In 2020

One day after bashing this news outlet for its coverage of his scandalous involvement in a recently concluded South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation, Union county, S.C. sheriff David Taylor has reportedly informed his staff that he will not seek reelection to his post in 2020.

Taylor will reportedly make his retirement announcement official at a press conference later this week.

The third-term Democrat – first elected in 2008 – had been expected to coast to a fourth term in office this year. However, graphic allegations of raunchy sexual indiscretions – and rumors of excessive alcohol consumption on the job – have conspired to derail his career.

These allegations – hints of which were first raised four years ago – were tied to a separate embezzlement investigation into a now-deceased former sheriff’s office staffer.

The embezzlement investigation quickly morphed into one focused on “several allegations concerning possible misconduct in office by Sheriff Taylor,” per the SLED report.

We will do the sheriff the courtesy of not providing a blow-by-blow recapitulation of these allegations, however we will reiterate our belief that his use of taxpayer resources to advance his own sexual gratification is disturbing.

Same goes for the alcohol-related allegations …

Ultimately, though, the office of S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson determined criminal charges would not be filed against Taylor – a decision which was endorsed by SLED.

We agreed with that decision, too, especially in light of what our sources have described as the refusal of many witnesses inside the sheriff’s office to testify against Taylor.

Stay tuned … we will keep a close eye on Union this week in the event Taylor schedules a media availability to address his status. We will also keep our readers up to date in the event any other candidates announce their intention to seek this seat.

In fact, a few names have already been floated our way …

Banner: Union County Sheriff’s Office