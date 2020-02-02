Investigation Underway Into Greenville County Deputy Who Ran For Sheriff

A law enforcement leader in the Greenville county sheriff’s office is the latest Upstate cop to find himself under investigation, multiple law enforcement sources have told this news outlet. Captain Darius Hall – who was campaigning for sheriff this time a month ago – is now the subject of a criminal investigation, we are told.

According to our sources, a criminal referral related to Hall was made to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) during the Republican primary phase of the 2020 special election for sheriff of Greenville county.

On Sunday, SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed the statewide agency was indeed investigating Hall.

“(A) preliminary inquiry is being conducted based on information recently provided to the agency,” Crosby told us. “No specifics are available at this stage.”

According to our sources, the referral in question included “multiple misconduct” allegations involving Hall – most of them regarding issues related to compensation at the sheriff’s office and various “side jobs” worked by the veteran officer.

Our sources also tell us issues with these “side jobs” are a “common problem” in the office.

The Greenville sheriff’s office became vacant following the October 25, 2019 conviction of former sheriff Will Lewis on a misconduct in office charge. Elected in 2016, Lewis was suspended from office in April of 2018 after being indicted during the course of a SLED investigation.

To say the race to replace Lewis has been acrimonious would be an understatement …

Hall (above) finished third in this bitterly contested race with 17 percent of the vote – trailing A.T. “Tommy” Smith and eventual GOP primary victor Hobart Lewis (who benefited from Hall’s endorsement during his decisive runoff rout over Smith).

A campaign spokesperson for Hall did not immediately respond to our request for comment regarding the investigation.

Hall is a 26-year-veteran of the Greenville county sheriff’s office. Born and raised in Greenville, he was a correctional guard prior to being hired as a deputy by acting sheriff Johnny Mack Brown in 1994.

Hall was promoted to captain in 2017 after Will Lewis took office.

Stay tuned … we look forward to providing our readers with additional information related to this investigation as it becomes available.

