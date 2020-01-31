SC Highway Patrol Major Named Acting Director Of Public Safety Department

In the aftermath of the scuttled confirmation of North Charleston, South Carolina police chief Reggie Burgess, governor Henry McMaster has installed S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) major Rob Woods as the interim director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

Woods temporarily replaces outgoing director Leroy Smith. He will serve in this role until a new SCDPS director is confirmed by the S.C. Senate.

How long could that take? With the McMaster administration, centuries …

Sources at SCDPS told us Woods was a “good guy,” although the announcement of his interim appointment came “as a complete shock to everyone.”

On Thursday (January 29, 2020), Burgess announced that he was withdrawing his name from consideration for the post of SCDPS director – the second scuttled cabinet nomination for McMaster in a twenty-four hour period.

Hours earlier, state representative Bobby Cox withdrew his name from consideration to become the first secretary of the newly created S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA). Issues related to Cox’s nomination were exclusively reported by this news outlet.

Developing …

