University Of South Carolina Survey Shows Need For ‘Climate Change’ On Campus

There is a lot of talk about “climate change” on college campuses. At the University of South Carolina, however, the climate change envisioned involves the school’s troubled leadership. At least that is the takeaway from a recent faculty and staff survey obtained by this news outlet.

The survey – conducted by ModernThink – found that the school ranked well below its peers in most of the metrics it assessed, most notably “senior leadership,” “faculty, administration and staff relations,” “communication” and ” shared governance.”

Each of these scores ranked well below the “honor roll benchmark,” or the “average positive scores from institutions of comparative enrollment size with the best overall scores in 2019.”

In fact in the “senior leadership” category, South Carolina trailed this honor roll benchmark by a whopping 35 percentage points.

Is this surprising? Not at all … especially in light of the school’s highly controversial presidential search last summer and the bumbling, fumbling, stumbling performance of its new president, Robert Caslen.

Take a look at the abysmal report card …

(Click to view)

(Via: University of South Carolina)

Caslen acknowledged the atrocious scores in an email announcing the results of the survey.

“In general, I think that you will find our survey results to be somewhat disappointing,” he wrote. “UofSC did not meet the highest level benchmarks in any of the survey categories. While I am certain some of the survey feedback is a reflection of the controversial presidential search, I think that the results also reflect more systemic issues that need to be addressed. I am committed to making improvements in each of the survey areas and I hope you will join me in this effort.”

