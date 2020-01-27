South Carolina Fugitive Arrested In Shooting Death Of 19-year-Old

Officials from the U.S. Marshal Service arrested a South Carolina fugitive wanted for a 2012 murder in Detroit.

Lauren Ratliff, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment by the Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor’s Office last week.

Ratliff was wanted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tamika Brooks, who was found dead inside of a burning car in Detroit in September 2012. She was shot before the vehicle was burned, according to the release.

One other person — Julian Bogan — was also shot in the incident. Bogan survived those injuries, the release said.

Brooks’ body was unrecognizable by the time she was found by police, WDIV Local 4 news station in Detroit reported.

Brooks’ mother told WDIV that Tamika was a “jokester” and “an all-around good girl.”

“The U.S. Marshal Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team developed information that placed Ratliff in South Carolina and requested assistance from the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Greenville Division, which began a fugitive investigation into Ratliff’s location,” the release said.

Lauren Ratliff

Ratliff was arrested in Anderson, South Carolina on Friday afternoon, according to the news release.

He was then booked in the Anderson County Detention Center.

“Fugitives fleeing from justice from other parts of the country should not mistake South Carolina’s hospitality as an invitation to visit the state,” U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina Thomas Griffin said. “We will always utilize every available resource to locate and apprehend wanted subjects so they can face justice in the appropriate jurisdiction.”

