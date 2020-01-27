South Carolina Man Charged In 2015 Murder Of 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman

A Spartanburg County, South Carolina man was recently charged with murder in the 2015 homicide of a 20-year-old pregnant woman, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials.

Brandon Eugene Maddox, 28, was charged with murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary in connection with Erika Breanna Spencer’s death, according to a press release from SLED.

According to the arrest warrant, Maddox entered Spencer’s residence on May 20, 2015 without consent and “used aggravated force against the victim to accomplish sexual battery upon the victim. The aggravated force resulted in the victim’s death,” the arrest warrant said.

Spencer was strangled to death, according to the arrest warrant.

The next day, she was found dead in her home on Davis Drive in Roebuck, WYFF reported.

SLED investigated the homicide at the request of the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the release said.

An investigator on the case was fired for using false information in obtaining a search warrant, which made the solicitor’s office review every one of that investigator’s cases, including Spencer’s case, according to Fox Carolina.

Spencer’s mother told Fox Carolina the change in investigators in 2019 gave her a new sense of hope that the case would be solved.

SLED officials said Maddox is already in prison on other charges. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, those charges include attempted murder, grand larceny, failure to stop for an officer, among others. He was projected to be released in 2022 before he was charged this week.

The case will be prosecuted by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, according to SLED.

