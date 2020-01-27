NC Man Arrested In Lancaster County Officer-Involved Shooting

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Charlotte, North Carolina man accused of shooting at Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a domestic violence incident Friday.

Joshua James Hendricks III, 33, was charged with four counts of assault/ attempted murder on Saturday, according to a release from SLED.

According to the Associated Press, Hendricks allegedly fired a gun into his girlfriend’s home in Indian Land, South Carolina and briefly held her and her family hostage. He’s also charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence in the incident.

When deputies arrived on scene to investigate, Hendricks was armed inside the residence preventing the three individuals from leaving, according to the arrest warrant.

After deputies helped get the three victims out of the house, Hendricks stayed inside, according to the arrest warrant. Deputies then heard a gunshot inside the home and they decided to go in.

Then, Hendricks fired at least one round at the direction of several deputies, the warrant said.

Deputies returned fire and Hendricks was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. He was released from the hospital the next day, the Associate Press reports.

SLED officials are still investigating the incident. The Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be prosecuting the case.

