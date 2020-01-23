SC Man Accused of Shooting At Police Charged In Federal Court

An Orangeburg, South Carolina man accused of shooting at police officers has been indicted on an additional firearm charge in federal court, according to a press release from the Acting U.S. Attorney General for the District of South Carolina Lance Crick.

Phillip Michael King, 33, was charged this week “in a one-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition,” the release said.

King also faces several other state charges for the Sept. 22, 2018 incident including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a stolen handgun with a damaged or removed serial number, according to the release.

According to the Times and Democrat, King is accused of shooting at three Orangeburg Department of Safety officers during a police chase. King was allegedly the back seat passenger in a stolen vehicle and fired his weapon as police tried to pull them over.

There were no injuries in the shooting, the Times and Democrat reported.

According to the indictment, King was a convicted felon at the time of the incident and was “in possession of a Smith & Wesson, Model SW9VE, 9mm pistol and various rounds of 9mm ammunition.”

King was federally charged after a” joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and Orangeburg Department of Public Safety,” according to the press release.

On the federal charge alone, King faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Assistant United States Attorney Elliott B. Daniels is prosecuting the case.

Phillip Michael King

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?