Letter: Article On Jasper County Sheriff ‘Over The Line’

I would just like to say that the article on Sheriff Malphrus was so unnecessary and distasteful. This personal life has NOTHING to do with the way he act as a Sheriff. Bringing more publicity to a mistake he made in his personal life is absolutely ridiculous.

If he was not the sheriff you wouldn’t have an article so why do you care? How about report about something that actually matters rather than gossip and drama? I’m sure that Sheriff Malphrus’ wife and children are thrilled that this article is being shared all over the place and all of the embarrassment they will have to face because of it.

GROW UP! I am in no way defending Sheriff Malphrus’ actions but this article was over the line.

Brittany: Here at FITSNews, we hold our public officials to a higher standard. You’re right, we wouldn’t write about this if it was wasn’t for Malphrus’ position of power. The sheriff is up for election this year and someone close to him publicly accused him of misconduct. We feel the public has the right to know what their elected official is being accused of. Thank you for reading.

