Stabbing Incident At South Carolina’s Kershaw Correctional Institution

Reports of a “fatal stabbing” at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Kershaw, South Carolina began filtering into this news outlet early on Monday morning, however as of this writing sources familiar with the situation are telling us the incident in question was “non-fatal.”

At least not at the moment …

Sources close to the situation tell us there was a “cellmate on cellmate” incident that took place on Monday morning involving an inmate with “mental health issues.”

One inmate was transported to an outside medical facility for the treatment of injuries sustained during the incident, which we have confirmed was a stabbing.

Kershaw is a level two (medium security) facility for male inmates that opened in 1997. As regular readers of this news outlet are well aware, it is no stranger to violence.

The prison is under the administration of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC), which is part of the cabinet of S.C. governor Henry McMaster.

Developing …

