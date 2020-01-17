One Student Dead, Lockdown Lifted At A Berkeley County High School, Officials Say

One Cane Bay High School student in Summerville, South Carolina died Friday in what officials called a “medical emergency” that placed the school on lockdown for several hours.

Cane Bay High School officials reported the school was on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Friday and said the campus is safe, according to their Facebook post.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:40 p.m., according to the school’s Facebook page.

Berekely County School District officials released a statement just before 1 p.m. confirming that one student died.

“The Cane Bay family has experienced the loss of one of our students,” the statement said. “Our hearts are with his family and many friends during this difficult time.”

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 11:30 a.m. that officers were on scene of “a medical emergency involving a student at Cane Bay High School.”

“THERE IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION. The campus is SAFE and there’s a heavy presence of first responders on scene,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Several unconfirmed social media posts have said that a shooting occurred this morning outside of the school. After multiple phone calls and emails to school officials, FITSNews can not confirm those reports.

A Live 5 News reporter at the scene said that a line of parents formed outside the school around 12:30 a.m.

.@kaitlinstansell just got to Cane Bay High School. A line of parents has formed after the district confirms the school is on lockdown because a student experienced a “medical emergency."@Live5News pic.twitter.com/mwdi1NE22N — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) January 17, 2020

The district’s statement said the school resumed its normal schedule Friday afternoon and is prepared with grief counselors on site.

All athletic events on Friday at Cane Bay High School are cancelled.

