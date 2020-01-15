Letter: Road Deaths Costing South Carolina

Dear Editor,

As you must be aware, South Carolina tops our nation when it comes to the number of fatalities and serious injuries in road accidents which stays currently at ~4000/year. I know its sounds bizarre but that translates to 11 people NOT coming home each night not to mention a great loss to our economy as the resources spent on these accidents could be used in some other progressive development areas.

Please find the attached letters (.pdf) which I have written to ALL our state lawmakers and Honorable Governor & Lieutenant Governor.

I would request you to please follow up and brainstorm with them in due time, so that we can find solution to this critical issue which involves us all of us as stakeholders.

Regards,

Viresh Sinha

Columbia, S.C.

FROM THE EDITOR …

Virish: Thank you for your letter. My news outlet has covered this issue often, including an article just last month. I agree with you 100 percent, South Carolina’s leaders absolutely must work together on ways to make our roads safer – including better prioritizing infrastructure funding and fully staffing/ supporting our S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

