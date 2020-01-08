Former Spartanburg County Deputy Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence Charge

A high-profile domestic violence case in Spartanburg county, South Carolina has been resolved with a guilty plea – one which compelled a former deputy of the scandal-scarred Spartanburg sheriff’s office to resign his post and surrender his law enforcement certification.

We reportedly exclusively on the case of Donald Douglas Ross, Jr. back in July of 2019. At the time, the 37-year-old Greenville, S.C. native was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence in connection with at least four separate incidents.

In one of those incidents, Ross was accused of picking up a woman who was “pregnant with his child” at the time and “forcefully (slamming) her body to the floor.” In another incident, he was accused of “punching (his wife) in the mouth and causing her lip to bust open and bleed.”

Worth considering? Ross was hired by Spartanburg county after being forced to resign from the Greenville, S.C. police department in 2010 following an incident in which he allegedly beat and waterboarded his then-girlfriend.

So this latest round of abusive behavior was hardly surprising …

Also Ross’s father, Donald Douglas Ross, Sr., lost his job with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) back in 2006 after he was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature following a domestic incident in Lexington County, S.C.

According to documents obtained by this news outlet, the younger Ross pleaded guilty to one count of third degree domestic violence and agreed to “surrender and relinquish any and all law enforcement certification(s)” he possessed in South Carolina.

A permanent restraining order was also granted to Ross’s victim.

The disgraced cop was sentenced to ninety days in jail, although this sentence was suspended. Instead, Ross will serve two years of probation.

SLED handled the investigation into Ross, while the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson handled his prosecution.

In what could turn out to be an interesting plot twist to this story, Ross’s victim – whose name this news outlet is not publishing – is a social media celebrity who boasts a huge online presence. According to our sources, she has expressed an interest in using her experiences (and her platform) to help advocate on behalf of other victims of domestic abuse.

Stay tuned … we look forward to following that part of this narrative as it unfolds (potentially, anyway) in the weeks to come.

