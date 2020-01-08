Follow-Up File: A Tragic Discovery In The Jessica Ashmore Case

Six months ago, we published a story on Jessica Nichole Ashmore – a 34-year-old woman from Jonasville, South Carolina who was reported missing by her family after disappearing on or around Monday, May 20.

According to deputies with the Union County sheriff’s office, on that date Ashmore went for a walk on Jefferies Farm Road near her home … but did not return. She left behind her phone, her purse and an inhaler she used for her chronic asthma.

Deputies believed Ashmore was in the Union, Jonesville, Pacolet or Spartanburg, S.C. areas in the days after her disappearance.

On December 16, 2019, skeletal remains were discovered by a tree planting crew off of Jeffries Farm Road. And this week, according to WSPA TV-7 (CBS – Greenville/ Spartanburg, S.C.), those remains were “positively identified” as belonging to Ashmore.

Union deputies said DNA testing conducted in coordination with the county coroner and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) produced a “99.7 percent match.”

So … what happened to Ashmore?

Good question …

At this point, all we know is that there is an ongoing investigation involving county deputies, SLED and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – and that local law enforcement have referred to Ashmore’s death as “criminally suspicious.”

While we await additional updates on the Ashmore case, we would encourage our readers to keep her friends and family in their thoughts and prayers …

