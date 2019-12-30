Letter: ‘Loud-Mouthed’ Will Folks Launches Rehashed Attack On Hobart Lewis

RE: GREENVILLE NEWS DIGS INTO SHERIFF’S CANDIDATE

Dear Editor,

“Holy Roller” Hobart Lewis? Where does your story support that subhead? Where does it do anything other than report second-hand on a Greenville News story?

What is the point in doing nothing but rehash a story that was printed by a larger and more reputable news outlet? Why was there no fresh reporting in your story? No new news revealed? Did you do any “news reporting” of your own before simply rehashing something you read elsewhere?

As you claim to be even-handed in your publishing, why is there no “voice” heard in your story other than that of your loud-mouthed publisher?

Sincerely,

DAN RUCK

***

FROM THE EDITOR …

Dan: I’m assuming reading comprehension is not your speciality. Actually … that is not an assumption. Had your eyes been connected to your brain while you perused our report (or had your brain approached even borderline functionality while you were reading it), you would have noticed we covered the big scandal in Lewis’ past that the “larger and more reputable” news outlet you referenced completely missed/ ignored. Meanwhile, you missed/ ignored multiple examples of Lewis’ sanctimonious, social conservative preening cited in our coverage. It is certainly your right to skip over those parts of our story, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Frankly, it is telling the only response coming from Lewis and his supporters to the allegations we published is to attack the messenger (me) rather than even attempt a defense of his indefensible hypocrisy. Such is the way of the Bible thumpers, though.

***

Banner: Getty Images