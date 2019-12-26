Programming Note: Big News For FITSNews

Keep your dials tuned right here in the days to come as we prepare to make one of our biggest announcements ever. On January 1, 2020, FITSNews will welcome a new voice to our platform – a full-time news director dedicated to expanding, enhancing and diversifying our content as we continue our growth and evolution as a news outlet.

Who are we hiring? What will their responsibilities be? And how can you reach out to them with story ideas, news tips and other information?

Stay tuned … all will be revealed.

We can tell you the person we have chosen for this role is someone whose body of work reflects the uncompromising, unflinching approach to journalism we strive to uphold around here.

We can also tell you they are an incredibly gifted writer who has earned our complete trust – not just in terms of the skill set they are bringing to the table, but also in terms of their fidelity to the truth (or their best conception of it) and the faithful protection of those who trust them with information.

Given the unswerving sacredness with which we view relationships with sources, such trust is huge. And not easily imparted …

Our founding editor Will Folks (above) is tremendously excited to welcome this new voice to our corner of the marketplace of ideas … and is looking forward to announcing next week what we trust will be the first of many new additions to the FITSNews family.

In fact, we expect to make another staff announcement toward the middle part of the coming year. Maybe more than one …

“Thanks to our readers and our subscribers for making this possible,” Folks said. “Your support is empowering – and will continue to empower – our efforts to increase accountability in the Palmetto State.”

In addition to launching this exciting new chapter in our news gathering operations, FITSNews is also planning to expand its open microphone policy in 2020 – welcoming a wider range of voices to our platform as we look to facilitate conversations on a host of different issues that matter to our communities, our state, our nation and our world.

All of this stems from our ongoing goal to provide readers with more, better and increasingly diverse content – while at the same time encouraging them to become more involved in the marketplace of ideas themselves.

We are excited about the year to come … and hope you are, too.

