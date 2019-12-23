Letter: South Carolina’s Interstate 95 Fit For ‘Horse and Buggy’

RE: INTERSTATE 95

Dear Editor,

Ridiculous. (It is the) Sunday before Christmas and it will take four hours getting from Interstate 26 and Interstate 95 before being liberated from gridlock hell at the Georgia state line (I found your article while sitting on Interstate 95 stewing).

Could have gotten there quicker with a horse and buggy – which is apparently what South Carolina legislators planned would be used when they designed Interstate 95 back in the 1900’s.

South Carolina has historically had very proud politicians showing poor leadership (secession?). Their inability to widen Interstate 95 to three lanes over the decades demonstrates a multi-generational, fundamentally broken legislature as the source of their pride.

Ignorance is bliss in the Palmetto State.

Sincerely,

Patrick Vernon

***

FROM THE EDITOR …

Patrick: Thanks for your letter. I am glad you found our coverage, although I am sorry for the frustrating circumstances that led you to connect with us. All I can say is my news outlet will continue pushing South Carolina “leaders” to better prioritize the staggering sums of money Palmetto State taxpayers give them each year. Hopefully, one day your holiday travels will be faster, smoother and less vexing.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

