Letter: FITSNews Off Base In Criticizing Furman University

You have alleged It is “abundantly clear that Furman has mismanaged” the process around (recent sexual assault) allegations. Is that because they will not tell you what you want to know? The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation. I am certain SLED does not want Furman to comment publicly in the middle of a criminal investigation. I know it better “fits” your news story to accuse Furman of a lack of transparency. But what do you really expect them to say?

This Furman Paladin takes the allegations very seriously, as I am sure the University does. Let’s give them room to sort this out before concluding they are not doing an adequate job, that they are involved in a “cover up.”

Stuart: Thanks for your letter. We received it on December 20, 2019 – 76 days after the alleged incidents took place. Prior to our original reporting on this matter on December 13, 2019 (i.e. 69 days after the alleged incidents took place) there was no public disclosure whatsoever regarding the allegations. Exactly how much “room” do you propose the school should have been given? Also, I have yet to print everything I know about the response of the school – including when it first learned that our news outlet was going to press with the allegations. Stay tuned for much more on that. Generally speaking, however, I agree with your sentiment – and I certainly hope the school is taking the allegations as seriously as you believe they are.

