South Carolina Public Service Commissioner Faces Hearing Over Potentially Illegal Communications

A member of the embattled South Carolina Public Service Commission (SCPSC) will be the focus of a teleconference hearing tomorrow (December 20, 2019) over allegedly improper ex parte communications with an environmental advocacy organization.

Former independent gubernatorial candidate Tom Ervin – who ran unsuccessfully against GOP incumbent Nikki Haley and Democratic state senator Vincent Sheheen in 2014 – will face questioning from a legislative panel over his correspondence with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC).

That panel hearing the matter is led by fiscally liberal Republican Thomas Alexander, a state senator who has played a starring role in the Palmetto State’s spectacularly failed attempted intervention in the nuclear power industry (NukeGate).

Here is a notice for the hearing …

As noted, the hearing addresses Ervin’s communication with CVSC in the context of S.C. Code of Laws §. 58-3-260(I) – which governs “communications between commission and parties” and establishes “penalties” for communications which violate the law.

